If your efforts at stone skimming down the beach result in a huge splash and no bounces - Wales' world champion has some tips for you.

Christina Bowen Bravery honed her skills on the lakes of Powys and Plymouth.

Then, in 2019, the 43-year-old beat competitors from America, Canada and Australia to claim the world title.

As you would expect from someone at the top of their game, everything counts when it comes to choosing the perfect stone and how to skim it.

So here is Christina with all the detail you need to transform your stone skims from plops to tops.