A mum who lost her youngest son in a caravan fire has said being diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of 30 "hasn't sunk in".

Erin Harvey, from Ceredigion, has a rare form of the disease related to the digestive system called Ampullary cancer.

Friends and family are fundraising so Erin, her fiancé Dan and two other sons can "make memories" as a family.

She said: "It's going to be tough but it's finding that balance between what we can do and what we can't because we don't have control over it."