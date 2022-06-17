Harry Styles superfans began lining the street outside Cardiff's Principality Stadium nearly two whole days before the singer's first ever solo gig in the city.

Styles is due to play at the venue on 20 and 21 June.

One concert-goer said she drove 10 hours from Dundee, Scotland, arriving in the early hours of Monday morning to set up camp.

It comes after a stadium spokesperson said last week that camping on the stadium site was "strictly forbidden", and encouraged people instead to find "alternative accommodation".