Cardiff has woken up to feathers across the city following the first of two Harry Styles concerts.

Extravagant dress has become synonymous with Harry's style, so bright colours and feather boas are commonplace with fans.

On Twitter, one Cardiff resident described the scenes of loose feathers in the city centre on Wednesday morning as a "feather boa massacre".

Cardiff council said the feathers will be sent to an energy waste facility to help create green energy and further recycling.

Locals have more colour to look forward to as the star gears up to do it all over again in front of 60,000 at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday.