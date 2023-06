A man who suffers with long Covid has called for more dedicated facilities to support people in Wales.

It comes as people who never recovered after having the virus say they feel forgotten, three years on.

Gareth Evans, 45, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, said the condition has taken a huge "mental toll" on him.

"I think we would be better served with a specialist clinic... to give you peace of mind," he said.