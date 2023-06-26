Big spender Shirley Bassey has had a number of Bond-themed coins minted in her honour.

The star was over the moon after striking one of the first of the limited edition coins created.

The design features the name and silhouette of the singer in an arms-outstretched pose.

The coin is embossed with the names of her three James Bond theme tunes - Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger - and pays tribute to the performer’s Welsh roots through a small depiction of the Welsh dragon.