The devastated mother of teenager David Ejimofor has said she and his father will "cherish his memory in our heart".

The 15-year-old died after jumping from a pier while visiting Aberavon beach, Neath Port Talbot, with friends.

His mum and dad, Maria and Alex Ejimofor, spoke of their heartbreak after the opening of an inquest into his death.

Mrs Ejimofor said his final words to her were: "Mum, I'm going to the beach with my friends".