Taylor Swift has announced international dates for her record-breaking Eras tour, with shows set for UK, Europe and Asia in 2024.

Demand for the tickets was so high that it overwhelmed Ticketmaster's systems, with thousands of fans left unable to obtain seats.

On Wednesday, fans will be notified whether they have been selected to receive a purchase link for general sale on 20 July.

For those chosen few, the BBC's Tyler Edwards has some top tips to make sure you don't miss out.