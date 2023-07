Mourners gathered at the funeral of a baby who died after being hit by a car outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire last month.

Mabli Cariad Hall died of her injuries at Bristol Children's Hospital on 25 June.

Family and friends gathered in purple on Tuesday to mourn the loss of the eight-month-old.

"Cariad by name, Cariad by nature. She had a life full of love," said her father Rob Hall.