CCTV footage captured the moment a businessman drove his car across the path of an approaching train.

Dalat Gulzar, 51, of Upton, Chester, drove the Range Rover through a level crossing at Llanbedr railway station, Gwynedd, in June last year.

He was convicted of dangerous driving and sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Gulzar was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work by the judge.

He was also banned from driving for a year with an extended test requirement and must pay £2,400 in costs.