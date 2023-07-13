A special needs charity in Carmarthenshire has become one of the only care homes in the UK that is fully staffed, after a successful worldwide recruitment campaign.

At the start of 2022, Elidyr Communities Trust in Rhandirmwyn, Llandovery, had 40 vacancies that they could not fill, but they are now fully staffed after it was added to shortage occupations list.

Visa rules are relaxed for roles with a short supply of UK workers once they are on the list.

The trust now has staff from a number of countries including Columbia and Turkey.

Dai Sibbons, principal of the trust, said it has been "extremely difficult to entice people into the industry" but now they can offer full-time employment past volunteers are "queuing up to come back".