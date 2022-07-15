There is more to applying sun cream that meets the eye, a health project has been finding out.

Researchers at Swansea University take UV photographs of people's faces showing precisely where they have applied sun cream or make up with SPF.

The BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee took part in the "sun proofing" project.

Sabrina found out that even when she thought her face was well covered, she missed a few bits, especially around her upper nose and eyes.