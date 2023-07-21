Adventurer Sean Conway has completed 102 triathlons - an achievement he has described as "the toughest three months of my life".

The 43-year-old from Flintshire started the endurance challenge on 10 April and would set off from Mold Leisure Centre every day at 05:00 to swim 2.4 miles, cycle 112 miles and run a marathon.

So far, he's raised over £70,000 but hopes to reach a target of £102,000 for the True Venture Foundation, a charity which improves access to sport for young people.