A family have described seeing flames from a wildfire approaching their hotel as they were evacuated during a holiday on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Ynyr Roberts and Gwenllian Glyn, a BBC Wales journalist, said they and their two children had to leave most of their belongings behind.

"We saw this big cloud and we received this text on my son's phone saying you have to evacuate the area," said Ms Glyn.

"The scariest part was when the actual flames started, right by the hotel, and just not knowing how much time we had."