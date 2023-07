This is the moment an off-duty policeman was kicked out of a Tom Jones gig.

The officer was said to have flashed his badge after picking a fight with a member of the audience.

Natalie Wood, 32, of Risca, Caerphilly county, said he swore at her and tried to start a fight with her partner at Monday's Cardiff Castle show.

South Wales Police said it has referred the matter to its professional standards department.