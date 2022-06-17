Imagine finding Sir Tom Jones in your neighbour's kitchen.

That was the reality for the person living in the flat above the Stereophonics' Kelly Jones.

Kelly Jones told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 that the singing legend once came back to his flat after a Jools Holland show.

His upstairs neighbour came down to complain about the noise, asking Jones to turn off his Tom Jones records.

"We're not playing Tom Jones records, Tom Jones is in my kitchen singing," said the Stereophonics lead singer to the bemused neighbour.