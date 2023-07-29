Six years after he began a walk to raise £100,000 for charity an ex-paratrooper has arrived home having raised five times as much.

Chris Lewis, 43, set out from Llangennith beach, on the Gower Peninsula, on August 1, 2017.

On Saturday he returned to where he had started, having collected more than £500,000 in donations for armed forces charity SSAFA.

And despite setting out alone, he ended the trek with a fiancee, Kate Barron, a baby son, Magnus, and a pet dog called Jet.