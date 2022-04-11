“It makes me feel like I'm a different person.”

For Nicole Bird, getting glammed-up and dressing in drag is the confidence boost she loves.

She is part of House of Deviant - Wales' first and only disabled drag group.

The troupe is set to perform in a Welsh-language show called Ffabinogion at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan, Gwynedd.

"People will come and work with the queens - they might have been having the worst day but they’ll leave having had their whole day stitched around," said founder Gareth Pahl.

Video by Erin Sharrocks