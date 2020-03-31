"Oh my God," was the first thought that flooded Rhiannon Williams' mind when she was confronted by half a dozen pigs tearing up her front garden.

"I walked outside and was greeted with all the front being torn up by them," she said.

"I started laughing, Facetimed my dad and he started laughing."

It's not the first time little swines have made an appearance in Rhosllanerchrugog, near Wrexham.

Rhiannon said she had spotted them walking on the road earlier this month. The next day, she saw them traipsing past the school.

"They were lovely, really, really friendly. We were going over having a stroke and [they were] taking grass out of our hands," she said.

Rhiannon said she had not seen the pigs since their owner arrived, but they were the talk of the town.