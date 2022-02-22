A family of swans have been rescued after becoming trapped in a Cardiff lock.

Seven cygnets and two adult swans were unable to escape from a disused lock at Cardiff Bay.

Although the swans had plenty of room to swim, concerns were raised by several members of the public as they were unable to escape the lock.

Rescuers from the RSPCA and Swan Rescue worked for about two hours to collect the swans and move them to a body of water nearby.

RSPCA wildlife officer Ellie West said: “Logistically this was a tricky one and the body of water was quite low down. It meant that we were unable to lower our boat down ourselves and required the help of the fire service.

“The swans of course didn’t want to be caught so we had to do our best to catch them as carefully as possible."