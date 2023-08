Bella Humphries describes "sitting on the floor" of the shower and screaming as she battled an undiagnosed condition.

The 29-year-old from Conwy said it felt like her "world was over".

She has Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder - which causes a range of physical and mental symptoms in the two weeks leading up to a period and is estimated to affect between 5% and 8% of women.

Campaigners are calling for more awareness of the condition.