This is the moment a security guard was forced to call for back-up after being repeatedly sworn at by a suspected shoplifter.

In the body-worn camera footage, the man launches an expletive-laden rant at the John Lewis guard and tells him to stop watching him and his wife “like we’re stealing”.

The Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC) said staff in Cardiff had seen a rise of over 30% in incidents involving violence and abuse between 2021 and 2022.