"I thought it was a falling brick or a tile. Then I saw the bird flapping away."

Rhiannon Fennell, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, said she "felt a strike" on the back of her head as she walked out of the back door of her home on Thursday.

Despite having gulls nesting in chimney pots in her neighbourhood for years, the 69-year-old said she had never been attacked by one before.

Her neighbour, a retired nurse, helped to clean up her wound, but Rhiannon said the incident has left her checking for swooping birds before going outside.