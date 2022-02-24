Rogue goats have been wrecking woodland and ruining the rose beds of desperate homeowners.

The animals have been coming down from former quarries to Llanberis, Gwynedd, to graze.

Retired teacher Jim Chatterton, of Dinorwig, said he had "goats dancing on the roof" and had to replace his slates.

Next door neighbour and plant biologist, Dr Stel Farrar, said they had broken her walls and taken her apples and roses.

"You'd have to have thousands and thousands of pounds to keep them out of your garden," she said.

"It's a big problem."