Rockers Skindred have got the champagne on ice as they edge toward their first number one album.

The Newport band formed 25 years ago - but their 2005 single Nobody sparked a TikTok trend which attracted a new generation of fans.

Singer Benji Webbe said: "It's nice to have a midweek chart position but let's get that weekend. When we get through that, that's when we can start celebrating."