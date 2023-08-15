Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri investigates a seemingly ordinary farmhouse in north Wales which, in the late 1990s, was widely considered the UK's most haunted house.

Penyffordd Farm made national headlines as more than 300 apparently paranormal events were documented at the house by the Gower family.

A new BBC documentary Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone reveals video footage, audio interviews, photos, and eye-witness accounts.

The four-part series starts on Tuesday, 15 August on BBC Three at 21:00 BST and the box set is available on BBC iPlayer.