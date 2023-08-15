Paranormal: Sian Eleri investigates 300 events at Penyffordd Farm
Penyffordd Farm made national headlines as more than 300 apparently paranormal events were documented at the house by the Gower family.
Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri now investigates why a seemingly ordinary farmhouse in north Wales was widely considered the UK's most haunted house in the late 1990s.
A new BBC documentary Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone reveals video footage, audio interviews, photos, and eye-witness accounts.
The four-part series starts on Tuesday, 15 August on BBC Three at 21:00 BST and the box set is available on BBC iPlayer.