The Perseid meteor shower has been caught on camera over the Wye Valley.

Callum White, a landscape and astrophotographer, spent three hours on Saturday night watching the sky over the River Wye.

He shot 350 images from Symonds Yat in Herefordshire and used them to create the time-lapse.

This year, the Perseid meteor shower is active from about 17 July to 24 August.

The phenomenon brings up to 100 meteors an hour as the Earth slams into the debris left behind from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

Callum said: "Although the cloud rolled in and out throughout, I saw quite a few meteors and the camera captured even more."