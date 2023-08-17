Up and down the country there are thousands of people hoping their A-level results will be a true reflection of their hard work and commitment.

However, it does not always work out this way - latest stats show that top grades in Wales have fallen for a second year running.

Qualifications Wales said the results were broadly midway between 2019 and 2022 results.

So, if you find that your grades were not what you expected, here are some practical tips to help you through it.