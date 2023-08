"You've got to be a special kind of person to not just love animals, but make animals your world."

Karen Smy and her daughter Lauren Sheldrick, from Nantmel, Powys, live with more than 70 cats.

They care for about 60 rescues, as well as the 18 they have adopted themselves.

From hiding in drawers to fighting over food, the pair share what it is like to have a house full of cats.

Video journalist: Greg Davies