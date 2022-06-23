A kitten missing from her home has been found behind a car grille after a 500-mile round trip.

Taxi driver Tom Hutchings said his fiancée noticed something odd after he pulled up outside their house in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

He removed the front bumper to look behind the grille and managed to lift out little Gizmo.

A social media search revealed she had been missing from Miskin about six miles (9km) away for about a week, and she has now been returned home, safe and sound.