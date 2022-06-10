The mother of a 10-year-old boy who died after he was attacked by an American bully XL dog says a viral video of another attack should not be needed to prompt action.

Jack Lis was mauled to death at a house in Caerphilly in 2021.

His mother Emma Whitfield has repeatedly called for the breed to be banned, and has criticised Suella Braverman after the home secretary said she would now consider a ban after a video of another child being attacked appeared online on Saturday.

"Why has it taken this video, and not a child's life, to do something?" she said.