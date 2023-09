A heartbroken mum is desperate to find out what happened to her son more than three months after he was killed in a crash.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts died after being hit by a car on the A4085 as he walked home from work in Caeathro, Gwynedd, on 2 June.

“I was hoping to have had closure before I had to bury my son,” said Melanie Tookey.

North Wales Police said it was keeping the family up to date as it continued to investigate.