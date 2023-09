The UK government's deal with Tata Steel is a "good news story", the secretary of state for business and trade, Kemi Badenoch, has said.

Port Talbot's steelworks will be given up to £500m by the UK government in a bid to keep the plant open and produce steel in a greener way.

Tata Steel will add £700m of its own as it invests in cutting emissions.

But the package could mean as many as 3,000 job losses across the UK.