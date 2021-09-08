Wales' national adviser on violence against woman has described being sexually harassed by a man at a football match.

Johanna Robinson said a man sat behind her at the Cardiff City-Swansea City match on Saturday repeatedly touched her inappropriately.

"Almost as soon as I sat down the man behind me started tapping me, trying to talk in my ear and crouching over my shoulder... he was grabbing my shoulders, my arms, and my waist," she said.

Cardiff City director Steve Borley said the club will investigate the incident and include the police if appropriate.