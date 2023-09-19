With Wales becoming the first country in the UK to have a 20mph limit in built-up areas, we asked people what they thought.

Residents of Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire, spoke after an online petition calling for the new limit to be axed attracted 149,000 signatures by Tuesday morning.

One said he did not expect the change to make much difference while another said people often did not stick to the 30mph limit "let alone 20mph".

A Senedd committee will now consider debating the petition as it has crossed the 10,000 signature threshold.