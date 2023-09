Persistent rain overnight and through the morning led to traffic problems.

A yellow weather warning was issued for Wales by the Met Office until 18:00 BST that also covered north-west England.

Up to 50-100mm (2-4in) of rainfall was likely, with as much as 150-200mm (6-8in) in some places.

Reporting from Hirwaun, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the BBC’s Stephen Fairclough said the journeys of some drivers had increased from five minutes to an hour.