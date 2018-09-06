Max Boyce says he was filled a "mixture of humility and pride" as a lifelike bronze statue of him was unveiled in his home town.

A ceremony was held in Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, in the week of his 80th birthday to recognise his work and contribution to Welsh culture.

"I've done big concerts for 50 years, this feels very different," he said as people lined the streets for a first glimpse of the statue, which faces Glynneath RFC.

"I'm a mixture of humility and pride and can't believe they think I'm worthy of such a thing," he added.