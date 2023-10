A new mural has been created at a war memorial after a crowdfunding campaign raised thousands of pounds.

The creation shows a kneeling solider among poppies and stands as a backdrop to the cenotaph in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.

It was painted by artist Tee2sugars who said the response had been “overwhelming”.

Almost two years in the making, the piece has been finished in time for this year's Remembrance Sunday service.