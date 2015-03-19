Media player
Aberystwyth University staff morale is 'very low'
A whistleblower has said staff morale at Aberystwyth University is very low due to the way the organisation is being managed.
Managers are unwilling to recognise major problems the university faces, according to the lecturer, who has worked at the university for more than two decades.
But one of the university's pro vice-chancellors insisted there was no problem with morale.
Abigail Neal reports.
19 Mar 2015
