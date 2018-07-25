Fire ravages hotel as guests sleep
Aberystwyth fire: Blaze ravages hotel as guests sleep

A fire ravaged a seafront hotel while guests slept on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the four-star Ty Belgrave House on Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth, at about 02:20 BST and spread to adjoining properties.

Nine adults and three children were rescued by firefighters while there are fears for a missing guest.

The fire is under control and this drone footage shows crews dampening down.

