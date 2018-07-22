Media player
Welsh wildfires: How the valleys are vulnerable
Layers of dead bracken on Welsh hillsides are the perfect fuel for wildfires, according to Natural Resources Wales.
Biodiversity officer Becky Davies said firefighters referred to the material as "the big fuel load".
22 Jul 2018
