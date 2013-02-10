Video

For as long as most can remember, the north Wales seaside resort of Llandudno has been known as 'the queen of resorts'.

But over a century ago, it really was home to a queen - Elisabeth of Romania.

She spent five weeks at the then Adelphi Hotel on the town's promenade.

Her sojourn to Llandudno is still remembered in street names such as Carmen Sylva Road, a nod to her pen name used in novels and poems.

A letter thanking the residents of the town still hangs in the now renamed Marine Hotel.

Its manager, Marcus Williams, says the resort remains proud of its links with Romania, and its old queen.