The timetable has slipped for plans by the National Grid (NG) to develop power lines to link up with new energy generation projects in north Wales.

Cables are needed to connect wind farms proposed in Ireland, off shore and the new planned Wylfa nuclear power station with the grid.

Chris Isaac, of NG, also told BBC Wales environment correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd that the final decision on whether the power lines would go under the sea or over ground would be balanced but include factors such as cost.