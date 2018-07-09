Crews tackle mountain fire at Holyhead's Mynydd Twr
Video

Crews tackle mountain fire in Holyhead

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large mountain fire at Anglesey.

Four crews were sent to the Mynydd Twr mountain in Holyhead, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been continuing to spread but was not thought to be near homes.

Footage courtesy of @Jipseeparanorml

