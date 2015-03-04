Ed Miliband could struggle to lead David Cameron in UK opinion polls if Welsh voters do not see him as the better prime minister, an academic has claimed.

A new opinion poll for BBC Wales suggests more people in Wales see the Tory leader as a better prime minister than his Labour rival, by 34% to 23% of the 1,000 voters questioned by ICM.

Prof Roger Scully, of Cardiff University, said if Mr Miliband was not seen as the better option in a "Labour bastion" such as Wales, he could struggle in other parts of Britain.