Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dic Penderyn 'wrongly executed' after Merthyr Rising
A miner hanged for stabbing a soldier in a 19th Century industrial rebellion should be pardoned, MPs have been told.
Richard Lewis - known as Dic Penderyn - is regarded by many as a working class martyr for his part in the 1831 Merthyr Rising.
Presenting a petition to the House of Commons, Cynon Valley MP Ann Clwyd said there was a "strong feeling" in Wales that Lewis was wrongly executed and should have his named cleared.
The decision lies in the hands of Justice Secretary Michael Gove.
-
30 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-33326330/dic-penderyn-wrongly-executed-after-merthyr-risingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window