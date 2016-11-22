Video

A shake-up of more than 40 bodies which advise the Welsh Government on economic development is planned.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates wants to streamline the system as part of a wider review into Wales' economic priorities after the Brexit vote.

Ministers get advice from a number of different panels and trade bodies.

"At the moment there are simply too many boards and panels in existence," Mr Skates told AMs on Wednesday.

BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini reports.