Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Call to streamline government advisory bodies on economy
A shake-up of more than 40 bodies which advise the Welsh Government on economic development is planned.
Economy Secretary Ken Skates wants to streamline the system as part of a wider review into Wales' economic priorities after the Brexit vote.
Ministers get advice from a number of different panels and trade bodies.
"At the moment there are simply too many boards and panels in existence," Mr Skates told AMs on Wednesday.
BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini reports.
-
22 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-38069892/call-to-streamline-government-advisory-bodies-on-economyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window