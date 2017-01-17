Plaid: Extreme Brexit is worrying news
PM's extreme Brexit option is worrying, says Plaid MP

Theresa May's wish for the UK to leave the EU single market is "worrying," Plaid Cymru's Brexit spokesman has said.

The prime minister said in her long-awaited speech on the issue that to stay in the single market would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards was concerned Mrs May was going for the most "extreme" option for Brexit.

