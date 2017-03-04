Video

A Plaid Cymru MP has said he will keep fighting to ensure a Bangor University student threatened with deportation can stay in the UK.

Sri Lankan Shiromini Satkunarajah, 20, had been taken to a detention centre after being refused asylum.

After a National Union of Students (NUS) petition backing her bid to stay attracted more 167,000 signatures, she was told she could remain in the UK.

On returning home to Bangor, she said there were still "a lot of uncertainties", but she wanted to get back to "lectures and normal life", with three months to go before she graduates.

Mr Williams told the Plaid Cymru conference in Newport that Miss Satkunarajah and her mother - who was also facing deportation - were grateful for the public support they had been given.